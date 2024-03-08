Sam Burgess gives timeframe of “pretty delicate” injury to Warrington Wolves star Josh Drinkwater

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess has given an injury timeframe of what he has described as a “pretty delicate” issue for halfback Josh Drinkwater.

Drinkwater was absent for the Wolves in last night’s fixture against Hull KR and Burgess gave a prognosis on the Australian playmaker before the game as well as explaining why the club don’t want to push him too hard in his recovery.

“He has a quad strain so the are pretty delicate things, and Josh is a pretty delicate player – he’s a halfback!” Burgess said live on Sky Sports.

“It will be three to four weeks but we won’t push him too hard as they can reoccur if you push them too earlier.”

The likes of Stefan Ratchford, Matty Nicholson and Rodrick Tai still remained out for Warrington.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.