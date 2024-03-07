Jon Wilkin rips into Warrington Wolves squad and identifies what the Super League club needs

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has ripped into Warrington Wolves’ squad, labelling previous years’ squads as better.

Live on Sky Sports last night, Warrington went up against a Hull KR side who many people have tipped for greatness in Super League 2024 after a number of years being nearly men.

Talking of nearly men, the Wolves have forever attracted satirical comments about it being ‘their year’ but Wilkin believes that the Warrington squad of 2024 is not as good as the ones that won the Challenge Cup back in 2012 and 2019.

And the ex-St Helens stalwart has explained what new head coach Sam Burgess needs.

“I like the Hull KR squad, for me Warrington had this reputation of bringing in star players. When they were successful winning the Challenge Cup in 2012 and 2019 etc, you could argue their squad was better then,” Wilkin said live on Sky Sports.

“They had more star players at that time. The key for Sam is to develop young players – the likes of Connor Wrench and Josh Thewlis – and then build an identity that isn’t built on recruiting expensive talent from elsewhere.

“I don’t think they have had a top three or four team in the past few years with recruitment. If Warrington want to be a champion team they need to improve their defence.”

