Challenge Cup Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves dominate

WHO makes League Express’ Challenge Cup semi-final team of the week?

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Played superbly for Warrington in their big win over Huddersfield.

2. Abbas Miski – Wigan Warriors

Took his two tries well and was great coming out of defence.

3. Kevin Naiqama – Huddersfield Giants

About the only decent performance in a Huddersfield shirt.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

What a talent his man is as Jake Wardle carved up Hull KR on numerous occasions.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

Another impressive knock from Matty Ashton.

6. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

George Williams was fantastic against Huddersfield.

7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

Controlled the game against Hull KR from the first whistle in a superb performance.

8. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors

Luke Thompson played an incredible 80 minutes against Hull KR in a true prop forward’s knock.

9. Sam Powell – Warrington Wolves

A commanding performance when given the nod off the bench for Warrington.

10. James Harrison – Warrington Wolves

How good has this man been for Warrington this year?

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Was instrumental once more in the pack for Wigan,

12. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR

Was arguably Hull KR’s greatest forward in the loss to Wigan.

13. Ben Currie – Warrington Wolves

Given the nod at loose forward, Ben Currie was brilliant for Warrington on Sunday.

