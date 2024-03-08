Huddersfield Giants outside back could make Super League loan switch

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS outside back Jake Bibby could head out on loan to a Super League rival, head coach Ian Watson has explained.

Bibby has yet to play for the Giants in the 2024 Super League season and has registered just 18 appearances since making the move to the John Smith’s Stadium ahead of the 2023 season.

Of course, Huddersfield currently have Elliot Wallis and Adam Swift occupying the wing spots at present, with Sam Halsall waiting in the wings for an opportunity too.

Watson has confirmed that Bibby will play for Huddersfield’s reserves in their fixture against Castleford Tigers this weekend, but hinted that a loan spell could be forthcoming for the 27-year-old.

“He’ll play this weekend for our reserves to get a little bit of a game but sometimes you’ve got to look at the quality and the level of player that you’re dealing with and Super League is the level that Jake deserves to be playing at,” Watson said.

“In order to get him right and get him up to speed for when he does come in and play for us we’re going to probably have to look at something like that (loan spell) in probably not the too distant future.

“Jake’s been trying to work hard, he’s focused and he’s trying to play for Huddersfield. He signed a contract for Huddersfield and he’s more than happy with it, but obviously like most players they want to play at some point and they want to get game time.”

Bibby scored 24 tries in 67 appearances for the Warriors over a three-year spell after moving from Salford Red Devils.

