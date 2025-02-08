Championship 2025: Batley Bulldogs preview, squad and prediction

MARK MOXON has a point to prove after seeing Batley slide dangerously close to a relegation battle in his first season as head coach.

A tenth-placed finish may have been a shock following several years competing at the top end of the table under predecessor Craig Lingard, but there are few signs of panic from Mount Pleasant.

The core of the squad remains the same and it will be down to leaders like James Brown and Dane Manning to do what they do best – get their heads down and ensure the Bulldogs work harder than anyone else.

The biggest changes are in the backline, where veteran Joe Arundel has been recruited alongside Ollie Greensmith and Jack Render, an up-and-coming pair who should add fresh pace and running threat.

A top-six challenge will be the aim while anything less may see them at risk in the Super Eights.

Watch out for… Jack Render, who was one of the stars of the League One season last year with Hunslet. The winger scored 22 tries in 25 appearances, including the one which won them promotion. Although Render, 25, is not new to the Championship, having previously played for Featherstone and Sheffield, he is expected to be a different force after three years a level below.

Squad: 1 Robbie Butterworth, 2 Joe Burton, 3 Ollie Greensmith, 4 Joe Arundel, 5 Elliot Kear, 6 Ben White, 7 Josh Woods, 8 Adam Gledhill, 9 Alistair Leak, 10 Luke Cooper, 11 Dane Manning, 12 Lucas Walshaw, 13 James Brown, 14 Brandon Moore, 15 Nyle Flynn, 16 Michael Ward, 17 Luke Blake, 18 Samy Kibula, 19 Jack Render, 20 Paul Chitakunye, 21 Kieren Hepworth, 22 Luca Atkinson, 23 Jonah Parsons, 24 Paul Foulstone, 25 Will Oakes, 26 Alfie Dean.

Rugby League World predicts: 10th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)