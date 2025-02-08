Championship 2025: Featherstone Rovers preview, squad and prediction

IT’S all change again at Featherstone, although while a big turnaround in players ahead of the 2024 season reflected cost-cutting in the wake of several unsuccessful promotion attempts, this time it is something of a reversal.

Under the new ownership of former player turned businessman Paddy Handley, Rovers are more confident of being a competitive force this season than last, when they defied pre-season turmoil to sneak a play-off place.

For the first time in four years, Featherstone haven’t changed coach in the off-season, with James Ford backed to lift them back into title contention.

Fourteen new additions include Derrell Olpherts – the Championship’s top scorer last season with Wakefield – King Vuniyayawa and Carlos Tuimavave, while they have also shopped down under for halfback Zach Herring and backrower Clay Webb.

And with Caleb Aekins, Ben Reynolds and Connor Jones all staying put, Rovers have a strong spine capable of steering them up the table.

Watch out for… The return of Paul Cooke, almost a decade after the former England halfback finished his playing career with a stint on Post Office Road. Cooke, formerly player-boss at Doncaster and assistant with Leigh and rugby union’s Doncaster Knights, returned to coaching at York last year and will look to put his imprint on Featherstone’s attack working alongside James Ford and Ian Hardman.

Squad: 1 Caleb Aekins, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Jayden Hatton, 5 Gareth Gale, 6 Ben Reynolds, 7 Zach Herring, 8 Gadwin Springer, 9 Will Jubb, 10 Jimmy Beckett, 11 Brad Day, 12 Toby Boothroyd, 13 Danny Addy, 14 Connor Jones, 15 Sitaleki Akaoula, 16 King Vuniyayawa, 17 Clay Webb, 18 Thomas Lacans, 19 Robson Stevens, 20 Josh Hardcastle, 21 Jordan Williams, 22 Calum Turner, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Bailey O’Connor, 25 Jack Arnold, 26 Jonny Openshaw, 27 Maddox Jeffrey.

Rugby League World predicts: 2nd

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)