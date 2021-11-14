Championship and League 1 fixtures revealed

The full home and away fixtures for the Championship and League 1 next season have been published, including the first twelve matches which will be televised live by Premier Sports.

All the fixtures in those divisions have been released with the exception of the Championship’s Summer Bash, which will take place at a different venue next season to its previous Blackpool home, it has been confirmed.

Premier will have regular coverage of the second tier in 2022, with the majority of live matches on Monday nights.

Across the first dozen rounds of the season the TV cameras will visit twelve different clubs, starting at York City Knights when they host Featherstone Rovers in the opening week.

Featherstone will play Leigh Centurions on the box in round two before Premier show Leigh’s clash with Bradford Bulls the following week.

All but one of the twelve matches will be Monday fixtures, the exception being the Cumbrian derby between Whitehaven and Workington Town on Easter Sunday (April 17).

That is not the only rivalry to be played out over Easter, with Good Friday seeing grudge matches between Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams, Bradford and Halifax Panthers, and Widnes Vikings and Leigh – while in League 1, Rochdale Hornets will play Oldham.

The only fixtures that have not been confirmed are for the Summer Bash, which will take place on July 30-31 at a yet-to-be-announced new venue.

The play-off structures for the Championship and League 1 in 2022 will also be announced in due course.

As for the cup competitions, League 1 clubs will enter the Challenge Cup in the second round on the weekend of 29-30th January, and Championship clubs will enter in the fourth round on the weekend of 26-27th February.

The finals of the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 28th May.

Full fixture lists for every Championship and League 1 club can be found in Monday’s edition of League Express.

Premier Sports coverage, rounds 1-12:

York v Featherstone (31st Jan, 7.45pm), Featherstone v Leigh (7th Feb, 7.45pm), Leigh v Bradford (14th Feb, 7.45pm), Dewsbury v Widnes (21st Feb, 7.45pm), Widnes v Barrow (7th Mar, 7.45pm), Halifax v Leigh (21st Mar, 7.45pm), Newcastle v Widnes (4th Apr, 7.45pm), Whitehaven v Workington (17th Apr, 7.00pm), Bradford v Featherstone (25th Apr, 7.45pm), Barrow v York (2nd May, 7.45pm), Batley v Leigh (16th May, 7.45pm), Sheffield v Widnes (23rd May, 7.45pm).