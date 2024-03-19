Championship and League One Attendances as Wakefield Trinity-Bradford Bulls game registers bigger numbers than three Super League fixtures

THE Championship kicked off its 2024 season on Friday night as Wakefield Trinity hosted Bradford Bulls at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.
Wakefield eventually ran out 42-12 winners with fullback Max Jowitt registering 18 points as Sheffield Eagles inflicted a surprise 24-22 win over Toulouse Olympique at the same time.
On Sunday, Featherstone Rovers travelled to Batley Bulldogs with the former buoyed by their remarkable golden point win over Wakefield the week before. However, Rovers struggled and only managed to scramble a last-minute winner to take home the two points in a 24-20 triumph.
Newly-promoted Dewsbury Rams went down 24-10 at home to Halifax Panthers whilst the other promoted side, Doncaster, inflicted a shock defeat on York Knights with a 36-20 demolition at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Widnes Vikings got off the mark in emphatic fashion with a 44-8 thrashing of Barrow Raiders as Whitehaven overcame Swinton Lions 18-16 to round off the action on Sunday.
But, how did the Championship and League One attendances fare?
Wakefield Trinity 42-12 Bradford Bulls
7,122 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night
Sheffield Eagles 24-22 Toulouse Olympique
No attendance given
Batley Bulldogs 20-24 Featherstone Rovers
No attendance given
Dewsbury Rams 10-24 Halifax Panthers
No attendance given
Doncaster 36-20 York Knights
No attendance given
Widnes Vikings 44-8 Barrow Raiders
1,758 at the DCBL Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Whitehaven 18-16 Swinton Lions
No attendance given
Hunslet 48-12 Newcastle Thunder
402 at the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Keighley Cougars 56-12 Cornwall
971 at Cougar Park on Sunday afternoon
Workington Town 10-48 Oldham
No attendance given
Midlands Hurricanes 28-38 Rochdale Hornets
465 at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.
Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.
Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.
League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.