Championship and League One Attendances as Wakefield Trinity-Bradford Bulls game registers bigger numbers than three Super League fixtures

THE Championship kicked off its 2024 season on Friday night as Wakefield Trinity hosted Bradford Bulls at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Wakefield eventually ran out 42-12 winners with fullback Max Jowitt registering 18 points as Sheffield Eagles inflicted a surprise 24-22 win over Toulouse Olympique at the same time.

On Sunday, Featherstone Rovers travelled to Batley Bulldogs with the former buoyed by their remarkable golden point win over Wakefield the week before. However, Rovers struggled and only managed to scramble a last-minute winner to take home the two points in a 24-20 triumph.

Newly-promoted Dewsbury Rams went down 24-10 at home to Halifax Panthers whilst the other promoted side, Doncaster, inflicted a shock defeat on York Knights with a 36-20 demolition at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Widnes Vikings got off the mark in emphatic fashion with a 44-8 thrashing of Barrow Raiders as Whitehaven overcame Swinton Lions 18-16 to round off the action on Sunday.

But, how did the Championship and League One attendances fare?

Wakefield Trinity 42-12 Bradford Bulls

7,122 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night

Sheffield Eagles 24-22 Toulouse Olympique

No attendance given

Batley Bulldogs 20-24 Featherstone Rovers

No attendance given

Dewsbury Rams 10-24 Halifax Panthers

No attendance given

Doncaster 36-20 York Knights

No attendance given

Widnes Vikings 44-8 Barrow Raiders

1,758 at the DCBL Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Whitehaven 18-16 Swinton Lions

No attendance given

Hunslet 48-12 Newcastle Thunder

402 at the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Keighley Cougars 56-12 Cornwall

971 at Cougar Park on Sunday afternoon

Workington Town 10-48 Oldham

No attendance given

Midlands Hurricanes 28-38 Rochdale Hornets

465 at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday afternoon

