St Helens’ Paul Wellens gives latest on Tommy Makinson and Curtis Sironen and explains why George Delaney wasn’t initially included in 17-man squad for Leeds Rhinos clash

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has given the latest on injured pair Tommy Makinson and Curtis Sironen after the pair missed the 18-8 win over Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

Makinson withdrew from the warm-up with a hamstring issue and Wellens has conceded that the winger will not play against Leeds in a Challenge Cup rematch this Friday night.

“We have sent him for further investigation this afternoon, it’s a hamstring/lower back type issue so it’s very unlikely he will be available for this week but we aren’t sure on the long-term prognosis yet,” Wellens said.

“We will get some information back and make a definite call. Usually with these types of things they can be a bit longer than normal.

“Most likely it will be the same backline. It’s a different challenge at times when you are faced with a last-minute disruption but I thought the guys on the edges handled it really well.”

In terms of Sironen’s availability, the former Manly Sea Eagles forward should return.

“Curtis is in a good spot. We are hopeful he will come back into the team. The signs were positive this morning.”

One rising star within the Saints’ ranks is George Delaney, who enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2023 with the Merseyside club enduring a difficult injury list in the pack.

Delaney wasn’t initially named in Wellens’ 17-man squad for the clash against Leeds but was drafted in following Makinson’s problem.

Now Wellens has explained why he didn’t initially include the 20-year-old in that squad.

“George was ok, I don’t like to use the word rest. With George, what I’ve got to factor in is when you’ve got a healthy squad and the way that he plays the game, I’ve got to remind myself that he is a 20-year-old front-rower and at times we need to save him from himself.

“We want him to be 31 and 32 and still playing the way he is now and part of that is protecting those younger players. We have to make strong and smart decisions.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.