Whitehaven captain sentenced after admitting assault and harassment

WHITEHAVEN captain Dion Aiye has been sentenced after admitting assault and harassment of an ex-partner.

At Preston Crown Court last Thursday, the court heard that Aiye kicked his former girlfriend in the stomach and held her by the throat, leaving her in fear for her life.

Aiye, who has played for Haven since 2015, was given an 18-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 240 hours of unpaid work after being sentenced last week.

A five-year restraining order was also imposed on the former Papua New Guinea international from contacting the victim or her daughter by any means or going to an address where they are present.

In an emotional statement, the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “I will never forget the hatred in his eyes.

“I wish I had been strong enough to get out the relationship then. I was always walking on eggshells. I was always trying to please Dion.

“He would sleep with other girls if he didn’t get what he wanted.

“I have spent my days looking over my shoulder since going to police.

“The day he started shouting at my daughter, I knew I had to end this relationship. I feel guilty I put my daughter in this position. I feel like I let her down.

“This man should not be allowed to continue impacting my life. I want justice and closure for my daughter and myself.”

Aiye, 36, was labelled an “entitled bully” by Judge Guy Mathieson, who said: “If they don’t come up to the standards you set, there are consequences. This is about you getting what you want.:”

The Haven captain has made almost 150 appearances in nine years for the Cumbrian club.

