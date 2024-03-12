Championship broadcast deal set to be revealed before Wakefield Trinity-Bradford Bulls opener

A Championship broadcast deal is set to be revealed to the 14 clubs at tomorrow’s RL Council meeting, League Express understands.

Premier Sports/Viaplay has held the broadcasting rights for the second tier in recent years but with Viaplay withdrawing from the UK market at the end of 2023, there had been concerns about the Championship’s future.

However, Viaplay has since returned back to Premier Sports, reigniting hopes that a deal could be potentially completed for this year’s campaign.

Now League Express understands that there will be positive news given to Championship clubs at tomorrow’s meeting.

RL Commercial’s Managing Director Rhodri Jones had previously told League Express that there had been one frontrunner for the coverage rights: “Hopefully in the next couple of weeks that will be sorted,” Jones said back in January.

“The Championship doesn’t start until mid-March so we have got a bit longer than needing to do it in the next ten days.

“We are hopeful to get a deal over the line. There is interest and we have probably got one strong conversation ongoing and then we have alternatives as well that are in house that could provide an option for us.”

