Leeds Rhinos confirm trial for rugby union winger

LEEDS RHINOS confirmed a trial has been given to rugby union winger Josh Gillespie prior to the club’s reserves fixture against the Leigh Leopards last weekend.

Tony Smith’s reserves side took on the Leopards at Leigh Miners Rangers on Saturday afternoon with a 2pm kick-off, and Gillespie was named in the 21-man squad.

Gillespie, who has previously played the 15-man code for the likes of Northampton Saints and Ealing Trailfinders, has joined the Headingley outfit on trial in the hope of signing a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell and Tom Nicholson-Watton were named in Rohan Smith’s 21-man team for the Super League trip to Leigh, but because they were unselected, they played for the Reserves on Saturday too.

The Rhinos have recently flirted with the 15-man code, bringing in former Bath man Lewis Boyce before Christmas on a similar trial basis.

Boyce, however, didn’t sign a permanent contract at Headingley whilst former Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw also trained with the Rhinos around Christmas whilst hunting for a new side.

Kershaw ended up signing for the London Broncos on a permanent deal.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.