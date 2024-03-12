Hull FC and Leigh Leopards head to Tribunal to appeal charges

BOTH Hull FC and Leigh Leopards will be heading to an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight to appeal charges handed to Jack Ashworth and John Asiata respectively.

Ashworth was handed a three match ban and a £250 fine following a Grade D Head Contact charge during Hull’s 26-12 loss to Catalans Dragons at the weekend.

An accidental head clash saw the Black and Whites enforcer given a yellow card during that fixture but he was slapped with the hefty charge by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel yesterday afternoon.

Asiata, meanwhile, was charged with a Grade Dangerous Contact in the aftermath of Leigh’s loss to St Helens almost a fortnight ago by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel, who said the forward “endangers the safety of an opponent by making contact to the lower limb(s) of the opponent in an uncontrolled manner in a situation where there is no genuine attempt to make a tackle, and which involves an unacceptable risk of injury to the opponent.”

Asiata did not receive a ban or a fine, but the Leopards are still appealing the charge tonight.

St Helens, however, have accepted the two match suspension given to Mark Percival for Grade D Head Contact in Saints’ loss to Salford Red Devils at the weekend.

