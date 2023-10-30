Championship club Barrow Raiders set to be awarded another 0.5 points in IMG grading following council mix-up

CHAMPIONSHIP club Barrow Raiders are set to be awarded another 0.5 points in their IMG grading following a mix-up over council borders.

The Raiders, who finished 11th in the Championship in the 2023 season, were initially given 0.5 points from a possible 1.5 for having a catchment area below 130,000 divided by the number of teams in the area.

However, this was calculated using the 2021 population census for Barrow’s local authority area, with the RFL not realising the changes to Westmorland and Furness council which made the population around 220,000.

With that in mind, the Raiders will now be awarded an extra 0.5 points, taking their score from 9.18 to 9.68, lifting the Cumbrian side above Newcastle Thunder to 18th in the IMG grading table.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.