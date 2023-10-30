England-Tonga third Test heading for sell-out at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley

ENGLAND’S third Test against Tonga on Saturday is heading for a sell-out at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley.

Recently renamed AMT Headingley following the signing of a 15-year partnership between the West Yorkshire club and Leeds-based business AMT Auto, Headingley will play host to the third and final Test on Saturday afternoon.

England have already secured the Test triumph following a 22-18 and 14-4 victory at St Helens and Huddersfield Giants respectively, with 12,898 attending at the Totally Wicked Stadium and 11,210 at the John Smith’s Stadium at the weekend.

Seats are sold out with standing still available in the South Stand and Western Terrace with England Women also doing battle against Wales with a kick-off time of 12 noon.

That game takes place before the England men, who kick-off against Tonga at 2.30pm as Shaun Wane’s side look to a Series whitewash.

