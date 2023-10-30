Castleford Tigers look to football club Doncaster Rovers to bolster backroom staff ahead of Super League 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will look to football club Doncaster Rovers to bolster their backroom staff ahead of the 2024 Super League season following the departure of a number of personnel.

Matty Crowther (head physio), Alex Fishwick (assistant physio), Danny Blundell (analyst), Jordan Fentiman (academy strength and conditioning and first-team GPS) and Andy Senior (masseur) all left the club earlier this month.

Now League Express understands that the Tigers have appointed Karl Blenkin as their head physio, with Blenkin having carried out that role with Doncaster Rovers FC since February this year.

Blenkin does have previous experience with Castleford, having been the first-team assistant physio at The Jungle from March 2017 to August 2020.

From there, Blenkin joined Doncaster Knights RUFC as well as setting up his own sports physiotherapy business ‘Return To Play’.

The rest of new head coach Craig Lingard’s backroom staff are already in house, with a number of personnel set to take on dual roles, League Express understands.

