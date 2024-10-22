Championship club forward charged with sexual assault

WHITEHAVEN forward Dion Aiye has been charged with sexual assault.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in May and he will appear at Workington Magistrates’ Court on November 18.

35-year-old Aiye was suspended from his position at Whitehaven Rugby League in May.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: “Dion Aiye, 35, of Queen Street, Whitehaven, has been charged with sexual assault and bailed to attend Workington Magistrates’ Court on November 18, 2024.”

In March of this year, Aiye was given an eight-match suspension, fined and removed as captain following a tribunal after the PNG playmaker admitted assault and harassment charges at Preston Crown Court.

He was given an 18-month community order at the time, with the court also imposing a five-year restraining order banning him from contact with his victim or daughter.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast