Championship club terminates forward’s contract after “serious breach of operating rules”

WHITEHAVEN have terminated the contract of forward Dalton Desmond-Walker following what the club has termed a “serious breach of operating rules”.

The 30-year-old Australian only signed for the Cumbrian club ahead of the 2024 Championship season on a two-year deal, but Haven released a statement last night that reads: “The board of directors would like to inform fans that following a serious breach of operating rules, bringing both the club and the RFL into disrepute, Dalton Desmond-Walker’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect.

“The club will not be making any further comment.”

Desmond-Walker was part of the unbeaten Keighley Cougars side that won promotion to the Championship in 2022 and had a brief stay with Bradford Bulls and West Wales Raiders before returning to his native Australia.

