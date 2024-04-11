St Helens hit with injury blow ahead of Challenge Cup showdown with Warrington Wolves

ST HELENS have been hit with an injury blow to forward Jake Wingfield which rules him out of the Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

Wingfield was on the substitutes’ bench during Saints’ gruelling 14-6 loss to Catalans Dragons last weekend.

But now head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed that the forward will sit out this week’s fixture due to a shoulder injury.

“Jake Wingfield has a shoulder injury which means he will miss out and will unlikely play for a few weeks,” Wellens said.

“It’s unfortunate for Jake. I think he has been outstanding the way he has started the year for us.”

One man who won’t return this week, too, is Mark Percival, though there was good news from the specialist meeting regarding his concussion.

“It’s a positive result for Mark but he’s not available this week but it’s likely he will be available against Hull FC.

“I have no issue with that, we take players’ health seriously and we have sat down with the specialist. We know it’s a Challenge Cup and that it is an important game but we will follow the guidelines given to us by the specialist.

“It’s not necessarily what Mark wants but it’s what is right for him. His health comes first and that’s the decision that has been made and we respect that.”

Jonny Lomax, Daryl Clark and Konrad Hurrell will all play for Saints this weekend after taking slight knocks during last week’s defeat to Catalans.

“They are all ok. Daryl Clark took a bit of a knock but he’s come through fine. It’s just bumps and bruises for Konrad and Jonny.

“It’s just one of those things. It comes with the game but they have all come in this week and are feeling fresh and I’m sure they would agree.”

