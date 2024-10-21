Championship club’s captain feared he would be paralysed following freak injury

WHITEHAVEN skipper James Newton might have fractured his neck while playing for the club, but the 32-year-old hooker says a frank conversation with his specialist left him thinking: “I’ve been very lucky.”

Newton, who is now on the road to recovery, has told League Express about the exceptionally tense wait between sustaining the injury during the final match of the season at home to Halifax and undergoing surgery in Newcastle, 100 miles away, almost 24 hours later.

“It was a really emotional experience, but it could have been a whole lot worse, and I’m thankful to everyone who has helped and supported me,” explained Newton, who is in his testimonial year.

“Initially I wasn’t sure exactly what had happened, because I felt pain and a bit of tingling but could still move my hands and feet.

“I was taken to the local hospital at Whitehaven, and a CT scan showed that there was a break.

“The doctor basically told me they had to keep my head and shoulders as still as possible and I was stabilised, but the worry was that I could have been left either partially or fully paralysed by any movement.

“I’m a pretty positive sort of person, but that was a really scary thing to hear, and all sorts of things were racing through my mind.

“I went by ambulance, still in my kit, to Newcastle, where they have a specialist unit for this type of injury.

“I was assessed further and they decided I needed to have what they call a halo fitted.

“It’s a metal frame which supports the neck and keeps it still and is attached to the skull with screws.

“It was incredibly painful at first, although that has now eased off a lot, and when they got me to stand up, and I realised I was able to do it, the sense of relief was incredible.

“I was later told the nickname for what I had was the hangman fracture, and when I heard that, what had happened really hit home.”

With Newton now back at home in Millom but unsure about when he will be able to return to his job at the Sellafield nuclear facility, a fundraiser has been created to provide financial support.

While the halo will remain for at least five more weeks, he can now walk up to one kilometre a day, and is seeking sponsorship to raise funds for the Rugby League Benevolent Fund, run by RL Cares, whom he says have been hugely supportive.

Search for 'Newts will be walking 1km every day for 6 weeks – GoFundMe'.

