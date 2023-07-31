Championship club’s chairman resigns with immediate effect

IT’S been a period of moving and shaking at the Widnes Vikings and now Chris Price is stepping down as chairman of the Cheshire club after four years.

Price will exit the club with immediate effect, with the remaining directors taking over the additional workload.

He said: “Commitments away from the club mean that I do not have the time to continue. I will leave the club that means so much to me I’m a very proud Widnesian and honoured to have served Widnes Vikings.

“I would like to think that I leave the club in a better place than the one taken over by myself and the board in 2019.

“I am personally proud that we have always paid all of our suppliers and any of our liabilities promptly and on time and in some cases, re-built relationships that had been destroyed by the previous administration, including the one with our landlord, Halton Borough Council.

“Over the past few years, Covid and the change to the economic climate meant readjusting our budgets and business model and as a board, and we have had to make some difficult decisions during our tenure. Although those decisions have not always been popular, they have always been carefully considered and for the good of the club.

“As a board, we supported the IMG and RFL partnership and remain hopeful of the opportunities that this can bring to Widnes Vikings.

“To my fellow directors that have always acted with honesty and integrity, thank you for your continued hard work and dedication to improve Widnes Vikings, a common goal and aspiration that we have all shared. I am confident that under the current board and with Chris Hamilton’s experience and leadership, the club will progress, and I look forward to following the club as a sponsor and supporter, as I have done since my childhood.

“I would like to thank all of the fans for the support and well wishes that I have received over the years and all of the back-office team for their efforts, including those from the Vikings Sports Foundation that work and engage with our community.

“Thanks also to all of the club sponsors that chose to back the club during challenging financial times when they could have chosen to keep their money within their own business. Your support has always meant a lot.

“I would particularly like to thank all those that continue to volunteer for the club. From matchday support both on and off the field, working at the shop, selling Golden Gamble tickets, dealing with our heritage museum, managing club statistics, arranging supporter buses to away games, organising Widiots bingo or being Kemik on matchday, your support has been greatly appreciated.

“I would say that to help the club move forward, please get behind the club however possible. Whether that’s sponsorship, joining VIPS, buying a ticket or shirt, joining the lottery or even having a meal in hospitality, your support is appreciated and never taken for granted.

“Finally, I would like to thank my family, Joanne, James and Edward who have not only supported me during some difficult times but have themselves volunteered so many hours of unpaid work for the club in a multitude of areas.

“I wish Neil and his team all the very best for the rest of 2023 and beyond.”

The vice-chair, Roger Harrison, echoes the views of the whole Board and Shareholders:

“Chris Price will be sorely missed. He has led us through a momentous period of our club with a leadership style that is clothed in integrity, patience, self deprecation and personal sacrifice.

“We are delighted that he will still walk on the journey with us as a major sponsor and supporter and see the benefit of his work as we move ever closer to where we want to be in the new landscape afforded by the RFL and IMG partnership. “