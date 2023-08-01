Super League-target Connor Watson meets with club over potential move

SUPER LEAGUE-target Connor Watson has met with a new club over a potentially lucrative move.

The Sydney Roosters supremo hasn’t played all season due to injury but it hasn’t stopped him being linked to Super League side Hull FC.

However, it appears as though the utility man is set to stay in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs’ General Manager, Phil Gould, admitting that he has met with Watson about a potential move.

“He is a very good player, and we have spoken to him,” Gould said on WWOS’ 1005 Footy.

“He is off-contract at the end of the year with the Roosters and it was my mail that he was considering a UK offer. I thought he was too good to be going to the UK at this time.

“I’ve had some conversations with him, I’ve discussed his injury. That’s in the hands of the Roosters at the moment. He is under contract (with) them and they are rehabbing the injury.

“Naturally, if we went forward with some sort of contract talks, we would want some sort of protection that the rehab was done properly and he was right to play next year.

“But our own medical advice is that he will be right to play next year and should get through it pretty comfortably.”