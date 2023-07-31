EX-Hull KR head coach throws his hat into the ring for Warrington Wolves job

FORMER Hull KR head coach Justin Morgan has thrown his hat into the rang for the Warrington Wolves job.

Warrington Wolves are in dire need of a new head coach following the departure of head coach Daryl Powell by mutual consent.

The former Castleford Tigers boss was shown the door after a horrendous 42-6 thrashing of bottom side Wakefield Trinity – a result which left Warrington in sixth place in the Super League table.

A number of names have been linked to the vacant position, including former St Helens Grand Final-winning coach Justin Holbrook whilst Newcastle Knights’ Adam O’Brien has also been mentioned.

Another man that is being linked with the role is ex-Hull KR head coach Justin Morgan and League Express can now reveal that the 47-year-old, who is currently an assistant coach to New Zealand Warriors main man Andrew Webster, has thrown his hat into the ring.

Upon Powell’s departure, Warrington chairman Stuart Middleton said: “We’d like to thank Daryl for his commitment and endeavours since joining the club last season but we feel the team now needs a different approach.

“Results and performances over the past 18 months have fallen short of the standard we expect and feel the club now needs to move in a new direction.

“We will now begin a thorough process to select a new Head Coach to take the club forward.

“We still firmly believe this playing group have the ability to compete at the highest level.”