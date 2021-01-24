Championship clubs committed to Summer Bash

The Summer Bash remains on the agenda for Championship clubs after the plans for the return of the competition were unveiled last week.

Championship clubs will return to the field on the weekend of March 20/21st, with the Challenge Cup set to occupy the first two weekends before the league campaign starts on the Easter weekend.

The main uncertainty at this stage is the Bash, which is usually staged at Blackpool. Currently, it’s hoped that a 23-round season can take place, including the Bash.

But flexibility in the calendar has been allowed, so that it could be dropped should it be deemed impractical.

Clubs are keen for the event to take place due to the broadcast coverage of Sky Sports, who have screened the event every year.

Sky have yet to commit to showing it this year, which isn’t unusual at this stage, but should they confirm they won’t be showcasing the event, it almost certainly won’t take place.

Clubs are still considering the option of double headers during the regular season in the hope that it could attract the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, fixtures are now expected to be released in the middle of February, with the Challenge Cup draw to take place around a week beforehand.

