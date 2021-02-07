Championship clubs face crunch decisions

Championship and League 1 clubs will meet this Wednesday amid growing certainty that their income from the RFL’s central distribution pool will be massively reduced next year, given the state of negotiations between Sky and Super League over a new broadcasting contract from 2022.

The clubs have to decide how to respond to the financial blow, and in particular whether to stick with two divisions or whether to merge into one competition, which could mean that some clubs would be in danger of falling by the wayside.

Several League 1 clubs proposed having just one competition at a meeting just after Christmas, but that was rejected by their Championship counterparts.

There is also the question of promotion and relegation, which will continue on a two-up, two-down basis between the Championship and League 1 this year.

Meanwhile the draw for Rounds 1 and 2 of the Betfred Challenge Cup will be made this Thursday at 5.00pm, and it will be shown on the BBC on the red button.

