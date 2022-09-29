Championship Focus: What does the future hold for Bradford Bulls?

It’s less than 17 years since Bradford Bulls were the best on the planet, beating Wests Tigers in the World Club Challenge in February 2006.

Now fans fear the West Yorkshire side aren’t even the most powerful club in the postcode, with resurgent Keighley Cougars rising to the Championship as League One winners.

Just as Manchester United have been overtaken by City, certainly in terms of on-field success, Bradford might well be looking over their shoulders at their ‘noisy neighbours’ and now divisional rivals, who have just signed highly-rated Bulls hooker Tom Doyle to further bolster an already strong-looking squad.

Having last been in Super League in 2014 and suffered relegation from the Championship in 2017 in the wake of the liquidation which followed going into administration for the third time since 2012, the closest the current entity of the club has come to a return to the top flight was last season, when a final position of fifth brought a play-off eliminator at Batley Bulldogs – who won 23-10.

There were hopes that Bradford would push on this year, but it proved a difficult campaign, with John Kear, who had been at the helm since December 2017 and guided the club back out of League One at the first attempt, leaving Odsal nine league matches (and five defeats) in and his assistant and Bulls coaching stalwart Mark Dunning taking over.

It was initially in a caretaker capacity, but after five wins in eight, he was handed a contract until the end of 2023.

At that stage, hopes were high that Bradford, who have brought back World Club Challenge-winning coach Brian Noble in a caretaker capacity, could once again clinch a play-off place, but they were scuppered by eight defeats in the ten games which followed, and the Bulls finished ninth.

There is something of a squad rebuild under way, with skipper Steve Crossley departing alongside fellow forward Ben Evans (who is joining Barrow Raiders) and Doyle. Dewsbury Rams winger Ben Blackmore, Sheffield Eagles halfback Tom Holmes and London Broncos pack man Brad Foster are arriving, while on-loan Huddersfield Giants centre or second rower Chester Butler has been signed on a permanent deal.

Bradford chief executive Jason Hirst has indicated there are more signings in the pipeline, and said: “Brian Noble, our football consultant, has already been extremely helpful in this regard and we plan for a much stronger campaign next term.

“We can all theorise and make excuses, but the simple facts are that the first-team squad was put together under one coach, who left the club shortly after Easter.

“Mark Dunning does need the opportunity to recruit his own team and hopefully the signings we have already announced demonstrate the scale of our commitment to having a far more successful and enjoyable season next year.”

Hirst, who took up his role in May, added: “We need to reshape the squad and inject new blood, enthusiasm, and dynamics to build a team capable of winning far more matches, especially at Odsal, in 2023 (the Bulls were beaten in nine of their 13 home league games).

“The 2022 recruitment didn’t go as well as we hoped and we’re determined that we’ll be more successful in that regard in 2023.

“The squad we’re assembling will look drastically different to this year’s.”

Bradford also have hopes that Odsal will be redeveloped on the back of Government Levelling Up money.

“The Levelling Up application will be assessed, and this is undoubtedly the single biggest issue facing the club,” explained Hirst.

“Securing a permanent, affordable home venue is essential if the club is to flourish.

“We know our civic and political leaders understand this and we are grateful that they have reacted so positively.

“Making an application is one thing, but it will count for nothing if it can’t be delivered.

“A decision (on the bid) is expected in the fourth quarter of this calendar year.”

