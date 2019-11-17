Championship & League 1 take up new Golden Point system for 2020

Championship & League 1 clubs will adopt a new version of the Golden Point rule in 2020.

The two divisions will follow Super League’s lead and take on the Golden Point concept next year.

However, if a game is level at the end of normal time, both teams will take on point, with the team victorious in Golden Point earning an additional point.

Meanwhile, the two leagues have adapted a new Easter schedule, which will see matches played on Good Friday, followed by Wednesday evening, and then the Sunday.

Clubs approved the decision to spread the three Easter games apart to provide more time for recovery.

1895 Cup games will continue to be played midweek until the semi-final stage.

The news comes after the fixtures for the two competitions were published.

Relegated London Broncos start the campaign on the road at Bradford Bulls, with Toulouse and York the tie of the opening round.

The Knights will travel to London on Challenge Cup Final weekend as part of plans for a full weekend of action in the capital.

The two teams were due to play a week earlier in Round 21, but will instead not play that weekend, playing the week after. It’s unclear what will happen if either side reaches the 1895 Cup Final.

Ralph Rimmer, the Chief Executive of the Rugby Football League, said: “2019 has been a year of significant progress for Betfred Championship and League 1, and there’s plenty more to anticipate in 2020.

“While Toronto Wolfpack were clearly big contributors to the substantial increases in attendances and viewing figures in the Championship in 2019, it’s worth noting that 12 of the 14 Championship clubs saw an increase in their average home attendance – as did seven of the 11 clubs in League 1.

“The challenge for all of us is to maintain that positive mood around the competition, and I know a good proportion of the clubs in the Betfred Championship will start the season with high hopes of securing promotion to the Super League in 2021 – just as all 11 League 1 clubs will be keen to mount a challenge for promotion to the Championship.

The full fixture list can be found here: https://www.rugby-league.com/championship__league_1/fixtures