Championship man charged for headbutt on Bradford Bulls star

Following the latest round of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, Betfred Women’s Super League and Academy fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Bailey Brett (St Helens Reserves) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £25 fine
Matthew Henson (Workington Town) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 fine
Kieran Moran (Midlands Hurricanes) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 fine
James Meadows (Batley Bulldogs) – Grade D Head Butting – 2 Match Penalty Notice & £125 fine
Loui McConnell (Doncaster) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £40 fine
Olivia Grace (Featherstone Rovers Women) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice