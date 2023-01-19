Channel 4 future given boost by government decision to reverse privatisation plans

CHANNEL 4 has been given a boost by the government decision not to go ahead with its plans for privatisation.

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries had outlined her plans for the TV broadcaster to be sold to private ownership under the Boris Johnson Conservative government.

However, new Culture Secretary, Michelle Donelan, has reversed the proposal which will undoubtedly be music to the ears of the British public – as well as rugby league fans who have been delighted to watch Channel 4’s Super League coverage in the past year.

Though the privatisation plan wasn’t set to affect Channel 4’s two-year deal with Super League that was signed ahead of last season, it may have had a say in any potential deal further down the line.

Channel 4 said in a statement: “We welcome the Government’s decision that Channel 4 will remain in public ownership. This decision provides a firm basis on which to establish the sustainable direction of Channel 4, safely in the hands of the British people.

“In more recent years we have extended a digital embrace to Britain’s young people. We have invested more in creative production companies in their own communities, the length and breadth of the UK. We have put record amounts into TV and film content, consistently showing original, relevant and challenging television.

“Distinctly British content for British audiences, and honest and impartial news, have never been more vital. The depth of our relationships with our production partners, and our unrivalled ability to discover new voices, gives Channel 4 a precious link to the British public. To this, we remain committed. We look forward to delighting audiences and supporting British creativity for the next four decades and beyond.”

The likes of Adam Hills and Helen Skelton as hosts took the rugby league world by storm in 2022 whilst pundits such as Sam Tomkins, Danika Priim and Kevin Brown impressed with their great insight.