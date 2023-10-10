Channel 4 records lowest viewing figures since start of Super League coverage with semi-final clash between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR

CHANNEL 4 has recorded its lowest viewing figures since Super League coverage began back in 2022 with the Super League semi-final clash between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

The Channel 4 cameras have given rugby league fans another outlet from which to watch their beloved sport, with the coverage beginning at the start of the year when St Helens travelled to Australia to take on the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge before ending in last weekend’s fixture between Wigan and Rovers.

However, if they wished to build on the 226,000 average viewership of that Saints-Penrith game, they will have been mightily disappointed with an average of just 105,000 tuning in on Saturday afternoon with a peak of 186,000, League Express can reveal.

With less than 2 per cent of the audience share, it is the lowest viewership for Channel 4 since they began broadcasting at the start of the 2022 Super League season.

However, with Channel 4 also competing with Sky Sports as well as the fact that the game was actually a runaway thrashing for Wigan and thus less competitive, it still brought in over six-figures in terms of audience.

The terrestrial broadcaster is still locked in talks with the sport about potentially covering more games in 2024 and beyond following Sky Sports’ new deal with rugby league earlier in the year.

