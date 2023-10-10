Craig Lingard applies for Castleford Tigers head coaching gig

CRAIG LINGARD has applied for the Castleford Tigers’ head coaching gig.

League Express can reveal that the former Batley Bulldogs head coach – who left his post at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium following the culmination of the 2023 season – has thrown his hat into the ring to become the new number one at The Jungle.

Lingard joined the West Yorkshire club midway through the year to become number two to then head coach Andy Last before taking up the same role alongside Danny Ward for the last six games of the 2023 season.

But, with the club moving on from Ward as well as Hull KR assistant coach Danny McGuire, Lingard is now firmly in the mix to be given the head coaching role.

