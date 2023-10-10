Wests Tigers forward keen for move to Super League’s Castleford Tigers

RECRUITMENT and retention is ongoing for all Super League clubs ahead of the 2024 season despite the current season not even finished for six sides.

For Castleford Tigers, it is a case of rebuild and rejuvenate a squad that dropped to 11th in 2023, just four points clear of local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

One man who is keen for a move to the West Yorkshire club is current Wests Tigers forward James Roumanos.

League Express previously revealed that Roumanos had been hunted by a number of Super League sides before the August deadline, though no club could complete a deal in time.

However, a deal that would see the Lebanon international join Castleford is very much on, with the 24-year-old keen for the move to happen.

It would mean, though, that the Tigers would have to vacate one of their overseas quota spots with Nixon Putt, Sylvester Namo, Elie El-Zakhem, Charbel Tasipale, Liam Horne, Jacob Miller and Albert Vete currently occupying those places.

At 24 years of age, the forward has made just one appearance in the NRL with the solitary game coming in 2022 for the Manly Sea Eagles.

Roumanos made the move to Wests ahead of the 2023 season but failed to make an appearance in what was a dismal year for the Concord club.

However, it’s Roumanos’ time in the World Cup that has alerted a number of northern hemisphere clubs to his signature, with the 6 ft 2 forward having made five appearances for the Cedars since debuting for the national team back in 2019.

It’s those international appearances that will allow the 24-year-old to move to Super League and qualify for a visa.

