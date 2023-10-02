Channel 4 reveals Super League audience for St Helens-Warrington clash after going up against Sky Sports

CHANNEL 4 has revealed its brilliant Super League audience for St Helens’ clash against Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Saints eventually ran out 16-8 winners against a Warrington side lacking their most formidable forward in Paul Vaughan and will now travel to the south of France next weekend to take on Catalans Dragons.

It’s safe to say that the excitement of seeing the reigning champions on the television screen against a stern Warrington challenge ran through the rugby league fraternity with a peak audience of around 230,000 viewers – a figure which Channel 4 has told League Express is extremely encouraging considering the game was also broadcast live on Sky Sports at the same time – whilst the average was 125,000.

Adam Hills once more presented and was his usual witty self whilst Sam Tomkins and Danika Priim provided expert analysis before, during and after the fixture with Kyle Amor and Mark Wilson once impressing as commentators.

Of course, Channel 4’s future as Super League broadcasters is still up in the air following the new Sky TV deal concluded last month, but numbers such as the one above will be encouraging.

