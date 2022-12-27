Channel 4 star offers to fix Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow’s disability van for free after senseless vandalism

THE story of rugby league legend Rob Burrow getting his disabled van scratched whilst he sat inside a restaurant eating a meal shocked the sporting fraternity last week.

Burrow, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in late 2019, has been at the forefront of the campaign to raise funds and awareness of the disease since his diagnosis.

After Rob’s father, Geoff, tweeted: “Well oh well – my family went out, with my wonderful Son Rob, for a lovely meal at Rockello’s in Glasshoughton Castleford tonight. Unfortunately a disgrace of a person decided to scratch all over Rob’s Disability van how low are some people hey! Sleep well you scum of a person,” there has been a great deal of attention in trying to find the culprits.

Since then, help has come from all corners with a David Fishwick – who is a best selling author and creator of Channel 4 hit ‘Bank of Dave’ as well as ‘Get Rich Quick’ – pledging to fix Rob’s disability van for free.

Fishwick tweeted: “Hi @BBCNWT I’ve read this terrible story about what happened to Rob Burrow’s wheelchair accessible minibus. I own a company that specialises in Minibuses & I will fix Robs bus for free @Rob7Burrow does so much for good causes, it will be great to help him! http://DavidFishwick.com.”