Channel 4 viewing figures for Castleford Tigers’ Super League defeat to St Helens revealed

TWO games into Channel 4’s 2023 Super League coverage and already the broadcaster is receiving rave reviews after a brilliant 2022 season.

With round one coverage of Hull KR’s clash against Wigan Warriors yielding an average viewing figure of 379,000 and the World Club Challenge producing an average of 226,000, optimism has been very high amongst Channel 4.

And why shouldn’t it be? Hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton have taken to the role like a duck to water whilst pundits Kyle Amor, Danika Priim and caller Mark Wilson have all impressed in the past year.

At the weekend, Castleford Tigers hosted St Helens at the Jungle hoping for a better result than in round one when Lee Radford’s men went down 32-30 away at Hull FC.

However, Saints – despite being just a week after the World Club Challenge – were able to run out 24-6 winners in typical champion fashion in front of over 10,000 fans.

That attendance was all the more impressive when considering that the game was broadcast live on Channel 4, with League Express understanding that the broadcast average – from when the program came on at 12.30pm to when it went off – had a viewing figure of 239,000 which equated to a 3.3% audience share.

The match average itself was 286,000 which was a 4.0% audience share whilst the one-minute peak hit an impressive 396,000.