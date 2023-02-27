York Valkyrie continue signing spree with swoop for ex-Huddersfield Giants New Zealand halfback ahead of 2023 Women’s Super League

YORK have continued to bolster their squad for the 2023 Women’s Super League season after announcing the signing of Sade Rihari.

Rihari, who won the Women’s Super League Shield at Huddersfield Giants in 2021, with the half-back named as the Player of the Match in the trophy-crowning 24-22 victory over Featherstone Rovers at Headingley Stadium.

The New Zealander spent 2022 with promotion-winning Salford Red Devils, who topped the Women’s Championship after 14 victories from their 15 regular season matches.

The 26-year-old arrives at York following previous spells with Australian clubs Queanbeyan Blues and Mackay Brothers. She has also represented New Zealand in touch rugby.

Rihari said: “I’m really excited to be here at York and get stuck in. The girls here compete really hard, which I love.

“I love their competitiveness, so this year should be good.

“From watching York last on TV, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, these girls are strong and here to win. Maybe I could play in one of these teams one day.’ Now I’ve got the opportunity and I’m going to take it with both hands.”

On her ambitions for 2023, Rihari stated: “We’re after every trophy. That’s what we want. We’re training hard in pre-season because we’re going into every game wanting to win.”

Valkyrie Director of Rugby Lindsay Anfield said: “Sade is someone that I’ve known about for a while.

“I see her as a natural half. As soon as she gets a ball in her hand, you can see that she understands the game really well, has an in-depth knowledge of rugby league and is a missing link for us at half-back.

“She’s not played on the biggest stage in this country yet but this is her opportunity now and hopefully she’ll flourish in our environment.”