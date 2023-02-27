Challenge Cup Third Round Draw including mouthwatering all-Championship ties

THE draw for the Challenge Cup Third Round has been made – with a number of mouthwatering ties!

Featherstone Rovers vs Halifax Panthers

Wests Warriors vs Widnes Vikings

Leigh Miners Rangers vs Rochdale Mayfield

Doncaster vs Workington Town

Westgate Common vs Hunslet ARLFC

Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets

Siddal vs Sheffield Eagles

Orrell St James vs Midlands Hurricanes

Batley Bulldogs vs Wath Brow Hornets

Thatto Heath Crusaders vs North Wales Crusaders

Hunslet RLFC vs Keighley Cougars

York Knights vs West Bowling

Stanningley vs Newcastle Thunder

London Broncos vs Whitehaven

Bradford Bulls vs York Acorn

Barrow Raiders vs Swinton Lions