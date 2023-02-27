Challenge Cup Third Round Draw including mouthwatering all-Championship ties

THE draw for the Challenge Cup Third Round has been made – with a number of mouthwatering ties!
Featherstone Rovers vs Halifax Panthers
Wests Warriors vs Widnes Vikings
Leigh Miners Rangers vs Rochdale Mayfield
Doncaster vs Workington Town
Westgate Common vs Hunslet ARLFC
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets
Siddal vs Sheffield Eagles
Orrell St James vs Midlands Hurricanes
Batley Bulldogs vs Wath Brow Hornets
Thatto Heath Crusaders vs North Wales Crusaders
Hunslet RLFC vs Keighley Cougars
York Knights vs West Bowling
Stanningley vs Newcastle Thunder
London Broncos vs Whitehaven
Bradford Bulls vs York Acorn
Barrow Raiders vs Swinton Lions