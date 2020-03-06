Chester hopeful unique home surroundings hand Wakefield advantage against Hull

“Nobody likes coming to Wakefield,” admits Trinity coach Chris Chester – who is hopeful the unique backdrop their stadium and pitch provides for the opposition plays a part in them downing Hull FC on Friday night.

Black and Whites boss Lee Radford has admitted in the buildup to their trip to Wakefield that the Mobile Rocket Stadium pitch can resemble a ‘cowpat’ at this time of year – and Chester has laughed off those comments ahead of the match.

He insists: “We’ve got them talking about the state of the pitch, haven’t we? I’ve seen Radders’ comments and I think Scott Taylor came out with something similar.

“Nobody likes coming to Wakefield for obvious reasons and that’s how we like it. It’s not the most hospitable of places; it’s an old stadium, the changing rooms are nice and small and we can get an intimidating crowd behind us. But it’s got the makings of a real good game – we just need to make sure we improve on last week and if we do that, we can take Hull on.”

Chester has admitted he will make one or two tweaks to the side who won at Salford last week, which will include the return of Tinirau Arona to his matchday team for the first time in 2020.

And he said that with a testing month coming up, with short turnarounds included, his whole squad will be vital.

“There’s been a couple of tough decisions this week but we’ve got a tough month ahead,” he said. “The majority of the squad will be used with the Challenge Cup and some short turnarounds. We have Toronto on a Sunday and then Wigan the following Friday; it’s a squad game and we need to utilise the full squad.”