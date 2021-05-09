Chester praises key trio

Wakefield coach Chris Chester believes Mason Lino, Kyle Wood and Joe Westerman can be the triumvirate who turn troubled Trinity’s season around.

Out of the Challenge Cup after defeat by Catalans, the men from the Mobile Rocket Stadium have been playing the waiting game, rather than a quarter-final tie, as they plot a response to their 18-38 Super League loss at home to the French side.

Yet to win this year, Wakefield are second-bottom of the table as they prepare to take on Leeds at Emerald Headingley in round six on Friday.

Trinity also lost he final two matches of last season, since when Samoa international halfback Lino has arrived from Newcastle Knights on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old has also represented New Zealand Warriors in the NRL.

Hooker Wood began his second spell at Wakefield in 2017 while former Castleford, Hull, Warrington, Toronto and England loose-forward Westerman, also 31, arrived ahead of last season.

Westerman’s form is such that he is rumoured to be a target of neighbours Castleford for next season, when his former Hull coach Lee Radford will be at the helm.

“Mase is becoming more prominent,” said Chester, who, like a number of coaches, has had to deal with a string of early-season injuries.

“It’s no coincidence that he has looked better since Kyle came back into the fold. It’s difficult for a halfback when makeshift nines are in there.

“Woody has that touch of quality. He has good deception and knows when to pick the short sides.

“Mase has been getting ball in his hands more often and has been working really hard on his kicking game.

“And I think Joe has been our best player so far this season. He has led the team really well. He’s a threat with the ball, and a great organiser.

“He has changed his game a little bit. He used to think about running first rather than creating. But now he’s got the balance right.”

