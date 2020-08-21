Chris Chester addresses Tom Johnstone NRL rumours

Chris Chester has played down speculation linking Tom Johnstone with an NRL move.

The Wakefield winger is reportedly attracting interest from St George Illawarra Dragons but Chester said it is the first he has heard of it.

“It’s news to me,” Chester said.

“It doesn’t surprise me, Tom is one of our best players, is a special talent who can finish and has good leg speeds. But he’s happy here and I know the club will fight tooth and nail to keep him at Wakefield Trinity.

“I’ve nothing really to say on it but I’d like Tom Johnstone to stay. So until we hear anything from an NRL club, he’s still got another two years left of his contract.”