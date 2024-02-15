Chris Chester admits he had been ‘batted off’ previously by new Leigh Leopards signing with other Super League club linked

SOMETIMES it’s about being in the right place at the right times.

And for the Leigh Leopards, that certainly rings true when talking about the capture of Cronulla Sharks halfback Matt Moylan on a two-year deal.

Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester has admitted that he was turned down a number of times by Moylan last year, before a chance meeting with Moylan and current Leopards star Ricky Leutele got the ball rolling for the sensational signing.

“I tried signing Matt probably six months ago and I just kept getting batted off – ‘it’s not happening’ and ‘he wanted to fight for his spot’. I heard that Catalans were interested as well,” Chester told Leigh Leopards TV.

“Then Ricky Leutele went home in the off-season and I spoke to him a couple of times. He sent a photo of himself with a bottle of lager in his hand the next photo was him and Matt Moylan and he said ‘do you need a half for next year?’ and that’s how it unfolded.

“I’ve still got the photo message he sent but it’s just funny how it all unfolded. When we found out Matt was keen we made sure we jumped on it pretty quick.

“We spoke to his agent in Australia and put the wheels in motion. Derek’s support financially helped get the deal done.”

Moylan registered almost 200 appearances during his ten-year stint in the NRL, with 89 for the Penrith Panthers and 102 for the Sharks.

