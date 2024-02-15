Paul Rowley on Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers exits and reunion, rallying cry behind referees and Salford Stadium latest

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley is firmly backing Super League referees in their quest to make the sport of rugby league safer.

Recently, more emphasis has been placed on foul play and high tackles in a bid to mitigate concussion and the effects.

That has rolled over into a new tackle height law which will come into being in 2025, whilst players could be sinbinned for accidental head contact in 2024.

For Rowley, he accepts the new direction.

“We are happy with the rules, we support it all. There will be issues but it’s something we will have to stomach to get to a place that’s better,” Rowley said.

“We will always have our whinges and we always want consistency to be treated fairly. It’s up to as a club to ensure we get the fans in to create the noise and atmosphere that might just push the referee to give the odd penalty now and again.

“In terms of the rules, we support the RFL and everything they are trying to do. On a serious note, as a group and club we are right behind the referees in making sure we play our part in pushing them rules for the greater good for the youngsters and the new people that want to start the game and making the game safer for everybody.”

Of course, those rules will be in place on Friday night as Salford travel to Headingley to take on the Leeds Rhinos.

And two former Red Devils heroes – Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers – will be in the Rhinos’ ranks, with Rowley knowing the pair will pose an imminent danger.

“Every coach could tell you about every player in the league but knowing what they are going to do and stopping them are two different things.

“They are where they are because they are good players. Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers go with nothing but our best wishes and we look forward to seeing them.

“Hopefully our team can do a good job on keeping them quiet and they will be kind to us in that respect. We will expect no favours.

“We have nothing but good things to say about those guys and we are fully aware of the dangers and threats they possess as rugby league players.

There is, however, good news on the stadium front for the Red Devils, with Salford Council confirming that a deal had been agreed to take full ownership of the Salford Stadium.

That is a move which would secure the Red Devils’ place at the venue.

“I think it does put a bit of light over the place and moves a few clouds that are lingering,” Rowley said.

“I got a text yesterday, I didn’t know anything about it. I need to start doing Twitter so I can keep up with the news!

“I think, importantly, the text messages I get are positive ones so as I’ve looked into it, as far as I am aware, the path has been cleared. The council have agreed that this is the right thing to do to support the city and the club.

“So now I guess the real work begins and the council has the ability to turn this around pretty quick. I’m hopeful that this is a quick transaction and they get the half of the stadium bought and into their control fast.

“To have the stadium in the control of someone who wants Salford to do well, that gives us the ability to earn money and make a profit at the stadium and to actually get on the pitch is going to be fantastic.

“It’s only positives that come from that. It’s great news even though it’s only one step forward. It’s not the finish line by any means but it is a step to getting there.

“I’m very enthused about the appetite of the council to get the deal done and the quicker the better is the aim.”

