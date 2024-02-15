Every Super League player that will miss the start of the season through injury or suspension

THE 2024 Super League season hasn’t started yet but already some players have been ruled out for Round One – either through injury or suspension.

Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, London Broncos and Warrington Wolves have been hit hardest during the off-season with all four sides incurring five injuries for the beginning of the Super League campaign.

Here are all those Super League players that will miss Round One this weekend:

Castleford Tigers

Alex Mellor (knee)

Rowan Milnes (shoulder)

Sylvester Namo (ACL)

Catalans Dragons

Manu Ma’u

Siosiua Taukeiaho (knee)

Tanguy Zenon

Huddersfield Giants

Tui Lolohea – banned

Harry Rushton (ACL)

Luke Yates – banned

Hull FC

Brad Fash (ankle)

Liam Tindall (thumb)

Jake Trueman (Achilles)

Carlos Tuimavave

Mitieli Vulikijapani (ACL)

Hull KR

Reiss Butterworth (concussion)

Sam Luckley (ankle)

Matty Storton (elbow)

Leigh Leopards

Nathan Wilde (collarbone)

Leeds Rhinos

Morgan Gannon (concussion)

Tom Holroyd (knee)

James McDonnell (hamstring)

London Broncos

Lewis Bienek (ankle)

Bill Leyland (ACL)

Ethan Natoli (wrist)

Josh Rourke (leg)

Alex Walker (groin)

Salford Red Devils

Ethan Ryan (wrist)

St Helens

Joe Batchelor (collarbone)

Morgan Knowles (groin, thumb)

Moses Mbye (knee)

Agnatius Paasi (ACL)

Will Roberts (ACL)

Warrington Wolves

Joe Bullock (knee)

Matty Nicholson (groin)

Stefan Ratchford (calf)

Rodrick Tai (knee)

Luke Thomas (ACL)

Wigan Warriors

Ethan Havard (hamstring)

Junior Nsemba (knee)

Sam Walters (collarbone)

