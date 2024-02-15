Every Super League player that will miss the start of the season through injury or suspension

THE 2024 Super League season hasn’t started yet but already some players have been ruled out for Round One – either through injury or suspension.
Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, London Broncos and Warrington Wolves have been hit hardest during the off-season with all four sides incurring five injuries for the beginning of the Super League campaign.
Here are all those Super League players that will miss Round One this weekend:
Castleford Tigers
Alex Mellor (knee)
Rowan Milnes (shoulder)
Sylvester Namo (ACL)
Catalans Dragons
Manu Ma’u
Siosiua Taukeiaho (knee)
Tanguy Zenon
Huddersfield Giants
Tui Lolohea – banned
Harry Rushton (ACL)
Luke Yates – banned
Hull FC
Brad Fash (ankle)
Liam Tindall (thumb)
Jake Trueman (Achilles)
Carlos Tuimavave
Mitieli Vulikijapani (ACL)
Hull KR
Reiss Butterworth (concussion)
Sam Luckley (ankle)
Matty Storton (elbow)
Leigh Leopards
Nathan Wilde (collarbone)
Leeds Rhinos
Morgan Gannon (concussion)
Tom Holroyd (knee)
James McDonnell (hamstring)
London Broncos
Lewis Bienek (ankle)
Bill Leyland (ACL)
Ethan Natoli (wrist)
Josh Rourke (leg)
Alex Walker (groin)
Salford Red Devils
Ethan Ryan (wrist)
St Helens
Joe Batchelor (collarbone)
Morgan Knowles (groin, thumb)
Moses Mbye (knee)
Agnatius Paasi (ACL)
Will Roberts (ACL)
Warrington Wolves
Joe Bullock (knee)
Matty Nicholson (groin)
Stefan Ratchford (calf)
Rodrick Tai (knee)
Luke Thomas (ACL)
Wigan Warriors
Ethan Havard (hamstring)
Junior Nsemba (knee)
Sam Walters (collarbone)
