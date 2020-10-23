Chris Chester proud after media comments ‘galvanised’ Wakefield

Chris Chester says suggestions of a player revolt were the motivation for Wakefield after ending their losing run against Huddersfield.

Following a report in the Daily Star suggesting Chester had lost the dressing room, Wakefield picked up their first win post-lockdown as two late Tom Johnstone tries secured victory over Huddersfield.

“It galvanised us over the last 24 hours,” he said.

“Those kind of comments haven’t come from within the dressing room itself. I couldn’t be more proud of how they’ve stuck together. Make no bones about it, it’s not been good enough and one win doesn’t relieve anything, it just gives us something to work with.

“We had that never say die attitude at the back end there. I thought we were worthy winners.”

Chester admitted signing the victory song post-game was a good feeling after ten straight defeats.

“I’d forgot them (the words) it’s been that long. It’s not been good enough and it’s up to me that the results are better. They haven’t been good and we’ve been poor in quite a lot of the games but the effort showed tonight showed some pride in the badge and what we’re all about.

“What makes me even more proud is how we’ve stuck together. The comments put out there have been quite personal and I’m quite thick-skinned but when your family read comments like that you wonder whether it’s worth it. I love coaching and love being the coach of Wakefield Trinity, but we got the rewards tonight and as a group they wanted to win for themselves, for me and the club and that’s what makes me proud.”