Chris Chester proud despite Wakefield defeat

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester said he was proud of his players despite falling to their latest defeat against Hull FC.

Chester saw his side go down narrowly 26-23 to Hull FC as they recorded a fifth straight post-lockdown defeat.

However, he believes his side showed plenty of endeavours throughout.

“We’re doing it tough at the minute. We’ve got a lot of key guys missing and that’s hurting us at the minute but I’m really pleased with the debuts that we got out to Connor Bailey and Yusuf Aydin. Connor Bailey has played 80 minutes there and was a real standout for us alongside Westerman and Jay Pitts.

“We’re disappointed that we’ve come up with another loss, we can’t forget about that, but considering what this group has had to go through, it’s been extremely challenging for everybody and they gave it a real good crack today.”