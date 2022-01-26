Chris Hankinson eager to prove doubters wrong at Toulouse Olympique

Toulouse Olympique are hoping for a Super League French renaissance for their four new signings as the club prepares for its debut season in the top-flight.

Coach Sylvain Houles has recruited Championship players James Cunningham, Matty Russell, Gadwin Springer and Chris Hankinson for the 2022 campaign, leaving some critics (including League Express’s Garry Schofield in his column last week) predicting a swift return to the Championship for the Olympians.

Thanks to the doubters

One of those new recruits, 28-year-old former Wigan centre Hankinson, says he is grateful to the doubters.

He told League Express, “The new boys here have all heard the comments, but when people write you off it gives you an extra incentive to prove them wrong.

“Myself, Matty, James and Gadwin have all played in Super League but we ended up in the Championship, where you can perhaps go missing, which is maybe why some people are questioning our recruitment.

“But we have faith in our abilities and Sylvain has stressed to all of us how keen he was to sign us, so there is no lack of confidence.

“We know more than anybody what a huge gap there is between Championship and Super League and exactly what it takes to live with the speed and physicality, plus the technicalities that are necessary at that level.

“A lot of the players at Toulouse have already played Super League and those that haven’t are clearly good enough.

Wigan disappointment

“The club has strengthened the playing group massively in the past two years and they have shown from their performances in the Championship that they were too good for that level.

“We’ve got a strong squad and Sylvain still has plans to strengthen the playing group when the right players come along.

“I’m confident that we will shock some teams this year but the ultimate aim is to survive and improve in the top flight.”

Hankinson admits he was disappointed he couldn’t achieve his ambitions at his hometown club when Wigan signed him in 2018, following spells at Leigh and Swinton.

He scored three tries and 19 goals in 23 games for the Warriors before being loaned back to Swinton and then London Broncos before he left Wigan for Toulouse.

He said, “I’ve no regrets about how it ended at Wigan, it was one of those things that just didn’t happen.

“I would have liked more opportunities to play in the position that I was signed for. I was grateful to play anywhere for my hometown club but it is difficult to come in and perform consistently at your best when you aren’t playing regularly in your best position.

“I’m proud of the fact that I could play and represent my hometown team, because not every player gets that chance. But I would have liked to leave a bit more of an imprint from my time with Wigan. It just wasn’t to be.

Culture shock

“Of course it was frustrating not being able to establish myself and build up some form but there’s no point looking back; I’m putting all my energy and focus into Toulouse Olympique.”

Hankinson has been putting in extra training sessions since he arrived at Toulouse in November and he has settled in quickly to his new environment.

He said, “It’s been great so far, I’ve been training hard and managed to get home to see the family at Christmas but I’m back at it now and can’t wait for the season to start.

“I’ve played with or against a few of the boys at Toulouse, so I knew a few faces, but settling in hasn’t been a problem because it’s a really open and welcoming club.

“It’s a bit of a culture shock because it is so formal in France, a polite handshake and chat to get to know each other.

“I made sure I learned how to say ‘good morning’ and ‘how are you’ in French before I got here, so that helped.

“It’s really refreshing and something completely different.”

Hankinson had always hankered to join the Olympians after being impressed with the way they played.

Super Sylvain

He said, “Every time I played against Toulouse I always seemed to perform well and I seemed to understand the way they play.

“Even before I signed for Wigan it had always appealed to me and I had a good relationship with Sylvain, so it was an easy decision when the opportunity came up.

“Sylvain was very intelligent as a player and you can see that in the way he coaches now. He understands us and knows how to speak to us; he has great man-management skills.

“The whole club is really exciting; you can feel the ambition, but at the heart of it all, on the training ground and in team meetings is Sylvain. He’s a great coach to be around.”

Hankinson is enjoying his new life in the south of France, although he admits there are unexpected challenges.

He added, “I’d been to Paris before but not this part of France. It’s such a laid-back and relaxed culture, just the way I like it.

“At the same time you have to get used to things pretty quickly here or you won’t be so laid back. If you want to go to the shop or the bank you’ve got no chance after 12 noon.

“But I’m loving those little challenges and learning all the time. I’m so pleased that I got this chance at this stage of my career because it might not have happened any later.

Something special

“I had a couple of other options on the table which were very promising, but my gut instinct was to come here and I’m so glad I did.

“I’ve signed for two years and I really want to be an important part of this club.

“Having French teams in Super League is fantastic; they add so much more to the competition. Catalans have been so good for the profile of the game and I think we can be too.

“We can help the game expand because Toulouse is a great city, known all over the world, and it has a massive potential to grow the game.

“Any Super League fans who haven’t been here before are in for a treat because it’s an incredible city and the facilities at Stade Ernest Wallon are some of the best in the world.

“You get the feeling that something big could happen here and I’d encourage any supporters to come and be a part of it, because we’re at the beginning of something special and possibly historic for Super League and the sport in France.

