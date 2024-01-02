Chris Hill explains why he left Warrington Wolves after revealing a decade-long interest from Huddersfield Giants

ONCE part of the furniture at Warrington Wolves, Chris Hill is now the frontman for Huddersfield Giants since making the move ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

Despite being in his early-to-mid 30s, Hill turned back the clock in his first season to help the Giants to the Challenge Cup Final and enjoyed another stellar year in 2023 despite Huddersfield falling below expectations.

Hill’s move from Warrington has been more than justified, but just why did he make the move after a decade at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and so late in his career?

“Sometimes, you don’t get stale, but it’s like any work place you get comfy and settled. I loved my time at Warrington, I owe a lot to them and they will forever be in my and family’s heart,” Hill told League Express.

“This was something new, something different, the way the organisation is, the way it works and then the ground and fans etc, I’ve enjoyed it.

“This is the club that was interested in me when I went to Warrington so it’s nice to see that, over ten years, they still kept their interest in me.

“It just all aligned, I was good friends with Watto (Ian Watson), I played with him so it all made sense.”

Hill also revealed that there was never a chance he would move to another Super League rival during his decade at Warrington, though there was interest from the NRL.

“Not Super League, there was interest from the NRL but I never would have gone anywhere else except Warrington,” he said.

“I loved it at Warrington and I was captain there. There was never really much talk of me going anywhere else.”

