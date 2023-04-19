Chris Hill explains why he left Warrington Wolves and his verdict on his time at Huddersfield Giants

REKINDLING the best form of your rugby league career when you are over 30 years of age is no mean feat.

But, for Huddersfield Giants prop Chris Hill, that is an incredible reality after taking on a new lease of life at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A decade spent at the Warrington Wolves came to an end at the end of the 2021 Super League season and now Hill has explained that decision.

“I just thought I needed a change, the club was going through a change in itself with Prycey (Steve Price) leaving and Powell (Daryl Powell) coming in,” Hill told League Express.

“I didn’t think it would suit me to stay there. I also had to make a decision for my family, Warrington only offered me a one-year deal whilst Huddersfield offered me two.

“I don’t regret it at all, I absolutely love it there. We have made massive strides as a club at Huddersfield and that’s what I wanted to do.

“I didn’t really get into talks with anyone else. I wanted to move to Huddersfield and Watto sold it me really early.

“I also wanted to help the younger lads like Olly Wilson and Matty English. Hopefully I can do for it another year or two more, we will wait and see.”

After signing a two-year deal with the Giants, Hill has gone from strength to strength in West Yorkshire and has revealed just how good it is to play under Ian Watson.

“I love it, it’s a lot different to where I’ve been for ten years at Warrington. It’s just a good place to be, a good club and great people there with a great set of lads,” Hill continued.

“It’s really good working under Watto (Ian Watson), I played with him as well back in the day at Leigh. He’s taken his angry little head into coaching! He is fiery when he needs to be but he is an outstanding coach.

“He is so detailed with his rugby and what he does which is great for the boys. He cares a lot about us and what we can achieve. Watto’s got a big future in coaching.”