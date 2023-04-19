Ex-Toulouse Olympique star Corey Norman in talks with English clubs

FORMER Toulouse Olympique star Corey Norman is in talks with English clubs over a foray into the UK rugby league scene, League Express understands.

Norman does have Super League experience, with the current Lezignan halfback doing his utmost to help Toulouse survive in the top flight last season.

Although that attempt to keep Toulouse up failed, Norman earned considerable plaudits for his playmaker skills as well as hard-hitting defence.

Of course the 32-year-old was slapped with an eight-match ban towards the back end of the season after sticking his fingers up the backside of then Catalans Dragons prop Sam Kasiano as Toulouse’s season derailed and relegation was confirmed.

Norman obviously took to l’Hexagone tremendously well as he is currently trying to help Lezignan to the Elite One Grand Final in May.

That being said, when that season culminates in a month’s time, Norman is set to make a move to a UK-based club, with the playmaker attracting interest and talks from Championship clubs as things stand, League Express understands.

With the experience of someone like Norman in their ranks – with almost 250 NRL games under his belt for Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons – a Championship club would flourish.

There is also the possibility of a Super League move with the likes of Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers all struggling towards the bottom of the table.

That being said, those three sides do not currently have a quota space which would mean that players would have to be shipped on in order to move for Norman.