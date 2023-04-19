Super League-linked Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves set to sign deal

SUPER LEAGUE-linked Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is reportedly set to sign a deal for 2024.

The 34-year-old, who will be 35 by the time the 2024 season kicks off, has been a key part of the Roosters’ pack for a number of years, but his wage was said to have been used to sign Spencer Leniu for next season from rivals Penrith Panthers.

Though retirement was a serious consideration and a move to Super League intriguing, Waerea-Hargreaves is now set to go round again for the Roosters but on a much reduced salary in 2024, according to Australian publication zerotackle.

Since debuting for the Manly Sea Eagles back in 2009, Waerea-Hargreaves has made almost 300 appearances in the NRL – six for Manly and a whopping 274 for the Roosters.

Capped 33 times by New Zealand, the 34-year-old is still held in the highest regard around the world as well as one of the cornerstones of the Sydney pack, so it is unsurprising that the Roosters want to keep him on past the age of 35.